Aside from his “Masterpiece” single, DaBaby’s contributions to the music world in 2021 have come in the form of guest features. Looking to change that, the North Carolina rapper returned with a new freestyle over SpotEmGottem’s viral “Beat Box” track. The song has been a hit on TikTok thanks to a challenge that finds participants doing the accompanying dance in series of random locations. DaBaby takes part in the challenge in the comfort of his own home and outside of a gas station while he raps about his carefree approach to life, money, interactions with women, and more.

The freestyle arrives after DaBaby joined City Girls and BRS Kash for a steamy remix of “Throat Baby,” another track that found success thanks to social media. He also teamed with Megan Thee Stallion for their playful “Cry Baby” video which presents them as miniature dolls that come to life in a toy store after it closes for the night.

DaBaby recently shared that his rate for a guest verse jumped significantly from the start of his career. According to HotNewHipHop, the rapper posted on his Instagram Story that he went “from 5k a verse to 300k.” Up until recently, it seems like the rapper used the money to fund his own music videos, something he explained during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.

Listen to the freestyle in the video above.