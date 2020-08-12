Deanté Hitchcock Scams His Way To The Top In His Hilarious ‘I Got Money Now’ Video

Deanté Hitchcock continues the promotion for his major label debut album Better with the hilarious video for “I Got Money Now” featuring JID. The Atlanta rapper has been on a hot streak since being invited to participate on Revenge Of The Dreamers III and keeps it going with a clip showing off his quirky sense of humor.

The video opens with Deanté dressed as a postal worker, seemingly delivering a giant stimulus check to a resident in the suburbs. However, the plot is quickly revealed; his delivery is just a distraction while he and his friends commit a home invasion, breaking out the back door to get away with the goods. The video then reveals a number of other lucrative scams, from pulpit pimping to injury fraud. The tongue-in-cheek visuals reflect the lyrics of the song, which unfortunately do not include JID’s verse from the album — likely due to pandemic precautions fouling up the logistics.

Hitchcock’s rollout also included the socially conscious “Attitude” video with Young Nudy, while his recent appearance on Guapdad 4000’s “Orgasms Full Of Pain” Falcon Fridays release helped raise his profile as well.

Watch Deanté Hitchcock’s “I Got Money Now” video featuring JID above.

Better is out now via ByStorm Entertainment and RCA Records. Get it here.