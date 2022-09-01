Not only is Denzel Curry’s a great rapper; he can also convey deep emotion and tell vivid stories, which places him among the most talented acts of his generation. However, that isn’t all the Florida rapper can do. This week, he pulled out his virtual easel and made digital paintings of his new muse, Doja Cat, reimagining her as fan favorite cartoon characters from the late 90s and early 2000s, as well as turning her into the the late MF Doom.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Melt My Eyez See Your Future artist shared multiple photos of a Doja Cat selfie with artwork portraying her as Helga from Hey Arnold, Cosmo and Crimson Chin from The Fairly Odd Parents, Superman, Johnny Bravo, Jimmy Neutron, and many more.

The Planet Her artist apparently enjoyed the artistic exploration, as she shared the photos to her own Instagram page as well, including a drawing of MF Doom’s legendary mask over her face.

Whether this was simply some fun between friends or a sign of a potential musical collaboration to come, it was definitely a funny thing to come across as one peruses one’s Instagram timeline.

Check out Denzel Curry’s drawings of Doja Cat above.