On the surface, it always seems like being a rapper is a dream job. You get thousands of fans screaming for you at shows, members of the opposite sex suddenly find you very attractive, and it sure beats having a boss, right? However, over the past year, we’ve seen how much more stressful it can actually be than we think; live entertainment is shut down, flagging their income, while the complex ins-and-outs of the record business can make actually getting paid something of a nightmare. And those adoring fans can turn on you over a tweet or one bad song. It’s enough to make you hate rapping.

That’s what seems to be the case for Denzel Curry, who took his frustrations to Twitter in a vent session that found him railing against reporters whose interview questions seem more interested in XXXTentacion than Denzel, fans’ fickle attitudes toward recent rappers’ deaths, and, of course, the music industry that seems to take more than its fair share before the artist sees a dime. In fact, he outright said it: “I hate rapping. I watched my hobby that I did in my room become something I can’t even enjoy anymore because everyone has a opinion.”

I hate rapping I watched my hobby that I did in my room become something I can’t even enjoy anymore because everyone has a opinion — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 24, 2020

He may have a solution, although it seems a little unorthodox. “I’m going make bad music so you can understand how much work it is a making good music,” he wrote (is that what Kanye’s been doing?). “This music industry is bullshit I gotta play a stupid game for me to succeed it’s not about the music anymore if it was you’ll hear a balance of conscious rap along with everything else being played today.”

I’m going make bad music so you can understand how much work it is a making good music — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 24, 2020

This music industry is bullshit I gotta play a stupid game for me to succeed it’s not about the music anymore if it was you’ll hear a balance of conscious rap along with everything else being played today — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 24, 2020

Fans and friends, such as popular vlogger Anthony Fantano, chimed in to send words of encouragement, but it seems Denzel’s drained. “That spark is dimming,” he replied to one such comment. Although fans were disappointed, Denzel has previously expressed his wish to retire after a few more albums. The grass may seem greener on his side of the fence, but that may only be because we don’t know how much work it really takes to keep it that way.

And all that comes back to me and creates pressure https://t.co/I34836aF4E — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 24, 2020

That spark is dimming https://t.co/0hPgswX7KV — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 24, 2020

Check out more of Denzel’s tweets below.

People can’t say how they really when it comes down to work and quite frankly I feel unappreciated a lot and I’m sick of it — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 24, 2020

Interviews only talk to me to ask about Jahs life … bro if they really wanted to know him they should’ve asked him when he was here to actually speak for himself — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 24, 2020

I live in a era where you make a few good songs you die then become a legend In that case Fuck being legendary — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 24, 2020

I’m just going disappear from y’all ass and do what the fuck I wanna do and say what I wanna say — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 24, 2020

All my feelings are basically not being good enough That Feeling Vegeta gets when he sees Goku surpassing him — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) November 24, 2020