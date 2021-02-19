Just a little over a year ago, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats surprised their fans with their joint album, Unlocked. Now, the duo is ready to drop Unlocked 1.5. However, before they do so, Denzel and Kenny released the project’s first single, a remix of “So.Incredible.Pkg” with Smino and Robert Glasper.

The reworked version of the Unlocked song features a bit more relaxed production thanks to jazzy contributions from Robert Glasper. Smino’s verse fits perfectly with the song’s new production, resulting in an overall great remix. The new track is one of eight that will appear on Unlocked 1.5, which will also see appearances from Arlo Parks, Joey Badass, Benny The Butcher, Charlie Heat, Kenny Mason, Jay Versace, Sango, and more.

The new project was announced with a comical trailer from Denzel and Kenny. It begins with the two on a zoom call with Glasper, The Alchemist, and Georgia Anne Muldrow while Smino can be found on a FaceTime call on Denzel’s phone. The group just finished listening to what we assume was Unlocked 1.5, but things take a weird turn after they express their disappointment with the project’s quality. Denzel abruptly hangs up the call and turns into an evil villain who details his plans to release the project thanks to obtaining digital copies of the guest acts.

You can listen to the song in the video above and check out the tracklist below.

1. “So Incredible.pkg (Remix)” Feat. Smino

2. “Track07 (Remix)” Feat. Arlo Parks

3. “’ Cosmic ’ .m4a (Remix)” Feat. Joey Bada$$

4. “Take_it_Back_v2 (Charlie Heat Remix)”

5. “Pyro [Remix]” Feat. Kenny Mason

6. “Lay_Up.m4a (Remix)”

7. “DIET_1.5” Feat. Benny The Butcher

8. “Take_it_Back_v2 (GODMODE Remix)”