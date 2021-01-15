Flo Milli grabbed the attention of the world in 2020 with the release of her Ho, Why Is You Here? debut. The project was met with critical acclaim and found many of her peers rallying around her while newfound supporters of the rapper spoke nothing but good things about it. With a new year in front of her, the Alabama native kicked off her 2021 campaign by sticking to her script with her new single, “Roaring 20s.” The track, which features production from Kenny Beats, presents a flip of Topol’s 1971 song, “If I Were A Rich Man.” The light-hearted song that appeared in the Fiddler On The Roof musical of the same year is transformed into Flo Mill’s thrilling single where she raps about her “rich b*tch tendencies” while flaunting her newfound fame.

“Roaring 20s” stands as the lead-off hitter for what fans hope to be a 2021 filled with home run shots. It comes after Flo Mill put forth an impressive year following the release of Ho, Why Is You Here?. Shortly after, she would hit her supporters with a video for “Send The Addy/May I” before she took her talents around the musical world for a collection of guest verses. Over the next few months, fans would see her work with Snot, Benee, Yung Baby Tate, and PJ. Perhaps her biggest moment of 2020 came when she brought her undeniable rap skills to the BET Hip-Hop Awards stage for a strong freestyle besides Deante Hitchcock, Buddy, and Ade.

Check out Flo’s latest single in the video above.