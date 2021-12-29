It might be a slow week for the rest of the music industry, but Nicki Minaj is apparently keeping her focus on business. Despite being a relatively new mother, Minaj has something major in the works for 2022 — and it’s not just a follow-up to her latest album Queen. In a new Instagram post, director Deon Taylor of Meet The Blacks, Fatale, and the soon-to-be-released, Fear, made it clear that his next project is going to involve the Pinkprint rapper.

“Wait, everything just got different !!” Taylor captioned a group selfie on his Instagram grid, which features Nicki, philanthropist Robert F. Smith, producer Roxanne Avent, Quality Control president Brian Sher (who branched out into Quality Control film and television earlier this year), and himself. “Wait till I tell you….. I’m gone,” he continued, tagging each of the celebrities and using a bevy of flame emojis to indicate his… excitement?

Sher also posted the selfie with similar sentiments, but focused his attention on Nicki in the caption: “Here goes…” he wrote, tagging Nicki in the post.

Fans are assuming that the project will be a new documentary/HBO docuseries focused on Nicki and her career, as the project was announced back in 2020. Nothing official from Onika yet, but keep your eyes peeled for an announcement hopefully coming soon.