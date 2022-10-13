DDG and Offset take fans on a lavish ride through the gritty streets of New York City in their latest video, “Bulletproof Maybach.” Throughout the video, the duo offers a lush lifestyle while featured in the back of (if it wasn’t obvious) Maybachs.

The new track is off DDG’s latest project, It’s Not Me It’s You (Deluxe), which features a slew of the hottest artist out right now like Gunna, Coi Leray, Lakeyah, Polo G, NLE Choppa, Babyface Ray, and more.

“Forgis on the Lambo, we got cameras on the bando / Backseat of the Phantom, this the mob just like Sopranos / Hot just like a candle, we had opps and I bought ammo / We got Glocks and you get popped, life a gamble / Bulletproof Maybach, chopper on the seat,” Offset raps from the back of ‘bach.

DDG later joins the rapper and shares his thoughts on people using him for clout and his experience partying it up with Beyoncé and Drake in Vegas.

“Beefing over interviews for streams, can’t get into that / N****s really pussy when they see me, it ain’t none of that / N****s out here fiendin’ for my b*tch, but you ain’t touchin’ that,” DDG raps. “I just came from Vegas, I just lost another fifty / At Beyoncé party, I just chopped it up with Drizzy / N****s say, ‘You switched up,’ but I didn’t, I’m just busy / Lookin’ at these diamonds way too long will make me dizzy.”

Check out DDG and Offset’s “Bulletproof Maybach” above.