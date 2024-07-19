Unfortunately, during the transition, JT found herself in a heap of beefs ( GloRilla , Sukihana , and Cardi B ). So, naturally her super fans, the Juvies, hoped that she would address it on the body of work and that she did. The most notable being toward her former collaborator Cardi B.

After months of anticipation, JT’s debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella , has hit streaming platforms. Since the disbandment of City Girls , the “ Sideways ” rapper has endured immense pressure from the public to outdo her work in the culture shifting duo.

Did JT Diss Cardi B On City Cinderella?

The answer to this question is yes, and multiple times, according to fans. Supporters of both ladies have taken to their social media platforms to call out the subtle jabs across the album on tracks “Intro (Hope),” “Servin,” and the project’s single, “Okay.”

On “Intro (Hope),” JT brought up a longstanding rumor about Cardi B’s time as an exotic dancer. Users alleged that Cardi performed a NSFW party trick during one of her shifts with an alcohol bottle. Back in 2018, Cardi B denied the rumors. But that didn’t stop JT from joking about it, rapping:

“Non-rapping b*tch who the f*ck you talking to / I was off in Saks Gucci alligator bags while you was laying on your back and shoving bottles in your ass.”

Then on “Servin,” JT clapped back at Cardi B’s remarks about her fashion sensibilities. Previously, the pair were entangled in a heated exchange on X (formerly Twitter) about JT ripping looks from Cardi B’s past, among other things. She raps on “Servin”:

“I got on sh*t you can’t pronounce, wait, let me spell it out / L-O-E-W-E and I don’t care ’bout the amount / These b*tches into fashion mad ’cause I’m into fashion / Mad I got that sh*t on and they sh*t was in the past tense / Talkin’ ’bout you had that sh*t on in 2017, b*tch, it’s 2024 / And you ain’t got that sh*t no more, hoe / You ain’t got that sh*t no more, hoe / I’m that b*tch, I’m that b*tch, and you can’t stand it, ho.”

Last, on the project’s breakout single, “Okay,” fans caught the shade JT threw about Cardi B cracking her tooth on a hard bagel. Although JT altered the details (which lead to a dust up with Sukihana), the line was supposedly intended to whack Cardi: