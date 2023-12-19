Cardi B’s infamous line in her breakout 2018 hit “Bodak Yellow” put the fashion game on high alert. Since then, the “WAP” rapper has forged a lane for herself, becoming the muse of many notable designers. Although she may not always be impressed by her twerking skills, Cardi B never lets up on what designs she drapes herself in, from her runway debut for Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 collection to her vibrant looks in the “Bongos” video with Megan Thee Stallion the Bronx native knows how to turn a garment. Here are some of Cardi B’s best outfits of 2023.