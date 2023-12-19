Cardi B’s infamous line in her breakout 2018 hit “Bodak Yellow” put the fashion game on high alert. Since then, the “WAP” rapper has forged a lane for herself, becoming the muse of many notable designers.
Although she may not always be impressed by her twerking skills, Cardi B never lets up on what designs she drapes herself in, from her runway debut for Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 collection to her vibrant looks in the “Bongos” video with Megan Thee Stallion the Bronx native knows how to turn a garment.
Here are some of Cardi B’s best outfits of 2023.
TikTok Concert
Despite the ongoing tension with her estranged husband, Offset, Cardi B didn’t miss a beat during her headlining performance at TikTok’s inaugural concert. On December 10, Cardi B’s ruby red beaded jumpsuit was the talk of social media fashionista. Inspired by the late Selena, the ensemble sparked fan concert art for her forthcoming sophomore album.
Cardi B has announced her highly anticipated sophomore album called, “TRAP SELENA” to be released in 2024. pic.twitter.com/g2kAouB5hf
— ✯ (@SAINTBELCALIS) December 12, 2023
Met Gala 2023
Met Gala, also called fashion’s biggest night, is where entertainers and designers come together to showcase their knowledge, skills, and creativity. Met Gala 2023’s Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme left think room for innovation. Still, somehow, Cardi B found a way to reimagine the late designer’s staple concepts in not just one but three outfits.
Paris Fashion Week 2023
Paris Fashion Week isn’t for those looking to play it safe. Since the designers are showcasing their most detailed couture pieces, invitees are expected to go big or home. Standouts for Paris Fashion Week 2023 were Doja Cat and Cardi B. Doja Cat was fully committed to the cause, covering herself in 30,000 Swarovski crystals. On the other hand, Cardi decided to let the garments do all the talking.
Vogue Mexico cover
Cardi B loves to wear over-the-top hair and makeup, but she dialed it back for her Vogue Mexico cover shoot in August. To pay homage to indigenous Mexican tribes and culture, Cardi’s photo spread focused on the rich historic pieces rather than pronounced glam.
2023 MTV VMAs
In the thick of the futuristic metallic looks spawned out of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, Cardi B seemingly pulled from the growing fashion trend for her red carpet look at the 2023 MTV VMAs. However, she ditched the cold metals for her performance for a vibrant summer color palate.
2023 Grammys
Cardi B’s signature style is ever-evolving, but she gravitates towards sculptural pieces. For the 2023 Grammys, her electric blue floor-length Mugler gown left jaws dropped when images of the look were uploaded online.
