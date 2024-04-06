Continue below for both women’s accounts of what happened.

Following the release of GloRilla’s mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang , a rumor started by media personality Armon Wiggins resurfaced. Wiggins claimed GloRilla had gotten into an altercation with JT. On “ Aite ,” GloRilla attempted to shut the gossip down, but it backfired.

Did GloRilla Slap JT?

In October 2023, Wiggins took to his YouTube channel, alleging that GloRilla had an unfriendly encounter with JT backstage at the VMA Awards. The now-private video by the Tea-GIF co-host sparked an uproar amongst the rappers’ fans. GloRilla’s line “Slapping rap b*tches and making bail hoe” on “Yeah Glo!” only furthered the flames.

The beef between @GloTheofficial & @ThegirlJT reportedly started at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. According to YouTuber Armon Wiggins, GloRilla allegedly threw a drink and a purse at JT after JT snubbed her at the ceremony. This incident is said to have started the fight. — 𝔗𝔯𝔢𝔢𝔰𝔥 𝔚𝔬𝔬𝔡𝔷 ☘️ (@KissesDissesT) April 6, 2024

I might tell you a story BUT NEVER A LIE! #JT #Glorilla — Armon Wiggins (@ArmonWiggins) April 5, 2024

According to JT, the incident never happened. JT disputed the claim on X during an exchange with Female Rap Room.

“I been said she didn’t,” she wrote. “[GloRilla is] the one who went radio silent! [She] played into it and released a song about slapping rap b*tches. Now, it’s female unity? CORNY!”

I been said she didn’t! She the one went radio silent! Played into, released a song about slapping rap bitches now it’s female unity?? CORNY!!!!! https://t.co/lL5iGBgVff — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 5, 2024

In a now-deleted post, GloRilla refuted JT’s response. Although she agreed that she did not slap JT, she claimed they were involved in a scuffle. “What you want me to say,” she said. “I didn’t slap you? But I hit you with a purse instead. Scary ass ho.”

GloRilla seemingly confirms some sort of altercation between her and JT. “Guess that last run in had you think you the only b*tch I touched?” pic.twitter.com/aPE72tdWBz — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) April 5, 2024

Based on this online exchange, GloRilla didn’t slap JT. However, the public opinion court is still unsure what to believe.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.