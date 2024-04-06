GloRilla Aprils Fools Comedy Show 2024
Did GloRilla Slap JT?

This year in rap, there have already been several monumental lyrical run-ins. First, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj exchanged jabs on wax. Then Metro Boomin, Future, and Kendrick Lamar aimed at Drake and J. Cole. After a heated conversation online, GloRilla and JT could be next.

Following the release of GloRilla’s mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, a rumor started by media personality Armon Wiggins resurfaced. Wiggins claimed GloRilla had gotten into an altercation with JT. On “Aite,” GloRilla attempted to shut the gossip down, but it backfired.

Continue below for both women’s accounts of what happened.

In October 2023, Wiggins took to his YouTube channel, alleging that GloRilla had an unfriendly encounter with JT backstage at the VMA Awards. The now-private video by the Tea-GIF co-host sparked an uproar amongst the rappers’ fans. GloRilla’s line “Slapping rap b*tches and making bail hoe” on “Yeah Glo!” only furthered the flames.

According to JT, the incident never happened. JT disputed the claim on X during an exchange with Female Rap Room.

“I been said she didn’t,” she wrote. “[GloRilla is] the one who went radio silent! [She] played into it and released a song about slapping rap b*tches. Now, it’s female unity? CORNY!”

In a now-deleted post, GloRilla refuted JT’s response. Although she agreed that she did not slap JT, she claimed they were involved in a scuffle. “What you want me to say,” she said. “I didn’t slap you? But I hit you with a purse instead. Scary ass ho.”

Based on this online exchange, GloRilla didn’t slap JT. However, the public opinion court is still unsure what to believe.

