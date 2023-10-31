Did JT & Lil Uzi Vert Break Up?

A few weeks ago, Lil Uzi Vert told fans that the third installment of their Luv Is Rage mixtape series is on the way, noting that “I only drop Luv Is Rage when my heart is hurting. It’s about that time.” Although the Philly rapper declined to elaborate, it looks like the reason for the aforementioned pain might be a breakup with their longtime girlfriend JT of City Girls. According to Hot97, the two rappers had unfollowed each other on Instagram, citing a gossip account with screenshots of Uzi venting on their Story.

Lil Uzi and JT have reportedly called it quits 💔 https://t.co/gVyKw4PP4S — HOT 97 (@HOT97) October 31, 2023

In the posts, Uzi wrote, “Im not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn’t in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE… I’ve been distant from everyone lately, even if they are standing right next to me.” While neither has confirmed a breakup — and this isn’t the first time such a rumor has surfaced — the evidence for such a conclusion is certainly mounting.

The two rappers had been dating ever since 2021 when JT said Uzi gave her $30,000 on their first date. Later that year, Uzi reportedly rented out an amusement park for JT’s 29th birthday.

However, things seemed rocky earlier this year, when JT threw her phone at Uzi during the BET Awards. While some fans and gossip outlets speculated that she was angry at him for allegedly flirting with Ice Spice, who was seated near them. Meanwhile, JT herself told The Breakfast Club she was actually irritated because Uzi gave her seat to ASAP Bari, who refused to get up.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.