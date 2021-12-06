Lil Uzi Vert
Getty Image
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Rented An Entire Theme Park For JT’s 29th Birthday

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Who would have thought Lil Uzi Vert was such a romantic? The “XO Tour Llif3” rapper has been dating City Girls rapper JT for some time, and TMZ reports that for JT’s birthday, Uzi rented out Nickelodeon Studios Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. The couple and around 20 of their friends reportedly spent the day enjoying rides — the theme park includes a roller coaster and more. — with Uzi also giving his girlfriend a brand new McLaren. While the car was the more expensive gift, at around $300,000, the theme park trip wasn’t cheap — according to TMZ, it’s $50,000 to rent it out after hours.

Uzi is no stranger to making big splurges, though. Earlier this year, the Philadelphia rapper caused a stir (and became the subject of a thousand Avengers memes) when he purchased a huge pink diamond (allegedly worth $24 million) and got it embedded in the middle of his forehead. Unfortunately, the piercing wasn’t the most secure one in the world; it was apparently pulled out by fans at Rolling Loud Miami when Uzi jumped into the crowd. He said he still had possession of the diamond, so it wasn’t a total loss.

Lil Uzi fans have been impatiently awaiting his new project, The Pink Tape, the follow-up to 2020’s Eternal Atake, but it looks like they’ll have to hang on for a little longer as he delayed the tape past its original release date to make sure “it won’t suck.”

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: , ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Indie Albums Of 2021
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
×