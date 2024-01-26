nicki minaj
Did Nicki Minaj Diss Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion just released a new song, “Hiss.” On it, she appears to go after Nicki Minaj, rapping, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start / B*tch, you a p*ssy, never finna check me / Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me.”

Since Megan’s Law has to do with sex offenders, the lyric has been interpreted as a reference to Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty. So, what are Minaj’s thoughts on the situation?

It really looks like it, yeah.

After “Hiss” was released, Minaj hopped on Instagram Live to play a snippet of an unreleased song, on which she raps, “Bad b*tch, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot / The b*tch fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,'” an apparent reference to Megan getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. Furthermore, she also mocked Megan’s rap flow, saying, “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

