How Much Money Did Diddy Settle With Cassie?

Grand opening, grand closing. Before most of the public could read through Cassie’s explosive 35-page civil lawsuit against her famous ex-partner, Diddy, the case is over. On Friday, November 17, The New York Times revealed that the lawsuit, in which Cassie accused Diddy of rape, ongoing physical abuse, and even blowing up Kid Cudi’s car, had been settled.

Due to how fast the pair reached an agreement, people wonder how much money Diddy settled for with Cassie. Unfortunately, the financial details aren’t known at this time. Due to the claims in the suit, it would be safe to assume that both parties signed a non-disclosure agreement, preventing them from sharing the total number. In the court documents, Cassie initially asked for $30 million in punitive damages as part of the lawsuit.

However, Cassie and Diddy shared a statement when their settlement was announced. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” said Cassie, according to The New York Times. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy followed that up with his own statement, saying, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”