Music

Diddy Celebrates Ten Years Of ‘Last Train To Paris’ With Studio Footage Of Kid Cudi And Busta Rhymes

Contributing Writer

It’s been exactly ten years since Diddy released his seminal album Last Train To Paris and the rapper is celebrating the anniversary by reliving memorable moments in the studio. He shared a handful of behind-the-scenes videos of him working on the album and the clips depict Kid Cudi, Busta Rhymes, and Jay Electronica offering their two cents on the recording process.

In the never-before-seen footage, Kid Cudi can be seen trying out a verse while Busta Rhymes notes the album’s “future” sound. In one of Diddy’s resurfaced clips, he describes how Pharrell complimented the album’s sound:

“So I played this sh*t for Pharrell in the infantile stages. That n***a ain’t never amp me up. He said, ‘I ain’t gon’ front, n***a. You on to the new Black. And I’m running with that. This sh*t is the new Black. We got a lot of sh*t inspiring us to be who we can be. We got Obama. We entering our f*ckin’ 20th year doing this sh*t. We should be able to be the essence of who we want to be. This sh*t is the new. We making new Black all around.”

While the behind-the-scenes footage was shared for The Last Train To Paris‘ ten-year anniversary, the video arrives at an apt time, as Kid Cudi and Busta Rhymes both just released anticipated albums. The former debuted Man On The Moon III: The Chosen last week, while the latter shared a deluxe version of his 2020 LP Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God in November.

Watch Kid Cudi, Busta Rhymes, and Jay Electronia in the studio with Diddy above.

