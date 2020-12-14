It’s been exactly ten years since Diddy released his seminal album Last Train To Paris and the rapper is celebrating the anniversary by reliving memorable moments in the studio. He shared a handful of behind-the-scenes videos of him working on the album and the clips depict Kid Cudi, Busta Rhymes, and Jay Electronica offering their two cents on the recording process.

In the never-before-seen footage, Kid Cudi can be seen trying out a verse while Busta Rhymes notes the album’s “future” sound. In one of Diddy’s resurfaced clips, he describes how Pharrell complimented the album’s sound:

“So I played this sh*t for Pharrell in the infantile stages. That n***a ain’t never amp me up. He said, ‘I ain’t gon’ front, n***a. You on to the new Black. And I’m running with that. This sh*t is the new Black. We got a lot of sh*t inspiring us to be who we can be. We got Obama. We entering our f*ckin’ 20th year doing this sh*t. We should be able to be the essence of who we want to be. This sh*t is the new. We making new Black all around.”

While the behind-the-scenes footage was shared for The Last Train To Paris‘ ten-year anniversary, the video arrives at an apt time, as Kid Cudi and Busta Rhymes both just released anticipated albums. The former debuted Man On The Moon III: The Chosen last week, while the latter shared a deluxe version of his 2020 LP Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God in November.

Watch Kid Cudi, Busta Rhymes, and Jay Electronia in the studio with Diddy above.