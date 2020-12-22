It must be nice to have a son who is also a famous rap star and multimedia mogul. For her 80th birthday, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mom Janice received some truly extravagant gifts from her son, according to TMZ. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Combs clan came together at a Los Angeles mansion for a celebration that saw the hip-hop tycoon surprise his mom with a brand-new Bentley. And while those can cost a lot to maintain, Ms. Janice should be covered for a bit because Diddy also gave her a check for $1 million.

Janice also shares her birthday with Diddy’s twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, who probably took notes and started counting down the 24 months until they turn 16 and can ask dad for flossy new whips of their own. While TMZ notes that the party included a rather large family gathering — which is discouraged under current COVID safety guidelines — the outlet also guessed that the attendees were all tested to ensure a lower chance of anyone giving an unwanted gift to the birthday lady.

The gifts don’t stop. #Diddy’s gives his mom 1 million dollars & a Bentley for her 80th birthday. 🔥🔥 #FamilyFirst pic.twitter.com/RQSaKi2EH4 — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) December 22, 2020

2020 has been a year of landmarks for the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy. Last week, he celebrated the tenth anniversary of his Last Train To Paris album, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of Kid Cudi and Busta Rhymes in the studio with fans. He also announced a new political party and helped induct his artist and friend The Notorious B.I.G. into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Check out the video of the impressive party and gifts here.