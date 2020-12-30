With the coronavirus still affecting individuals and families all over the country, Diddy took a moment to step up and provide some momentary relief for Miami residents in need. According to the Associated Press, the rapper and entrepreneur was joined by his children at an event in the South Beach neighborhood of Overtown where they handed out $50 bills to people in a crowd that surrounded them. The goal for Diddy and his sons was to help ease the financial struggles many of the Miami residents were experiencing as a result of the pandemic. In addition to the cash, they also handed out $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags that were filled with hygiene products. During the event, Diddy made sure to stay safe as he wore a clear face shield and black gloves as moved through the crowd.

In addition to providing the coronavirus relief to Miami residents, Diddy is also working with nightlife and music festival organizer Michael Gardner as well as the local group, Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success, to grant rental assistance to 175 families in the area. The news of his work in Miami comes hours after he joined in on the end-of-year declarations that the music world makes before flipping the calendar as he shared his pick for today’s best songwriter.

“Partynextdoor, to me, is the best writer that’s out there right now,” he said before taking a second to think it over, all to stand firm on his choice. “I said it, I said it.”

(via Associated Press)

Partynextdoor is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.