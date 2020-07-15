Since his debut Listen… The Album in 2006, there have only been three individual years when DJ Khaled hasn’t released an album: 2009, 2014, and 2018. He has no plans of adding 2020 to that list. The We The Best mogul took to his social media pages today to announce his 12th album, the successor to Father Of Asahd.

Sharing a minute-and-a-half trailer to his Instagram page, Khaled revealed the new album’s title — that is, Khaled Khaled, his first self-titled release — all while taking fans on a trip through time. In the trailer, Khaled begins by revisiting his days as a DJ and a radio show host before moving back to the present. There he celebrates some of the biggest moments in his life, including the birth of his second child, which took place at the top of the year.

The album announcement also comes after Khaled revealed he and Drake would release not one but two singles this Friday, to kick off the album’s campaign. Khaled also revealed the title of the upcoming singles, namely “Greece” and “Popstar.” “Greece” was one of the tracks Drake played, alongside OVO Mark, in a surprise Instagram livestream. The track caught the attention of viewers because it featured Drake speaking French.

You can watch the album announcement in the video above.