DJ Khaled recently dropped his 12th album, Khaled Khaled, on Friday. As he’s done with previous work, the rapper and producer called on some of the music industry’s biggest names to come together for the star-studded release, which he continues to promote with a new video for “Where You Come From,” featuring Buju Banton, Capleton, and Bounty Killer.

WHERE YOU COME FROM VIDEO out now on @vevo !! Let’s be CLEAR! All these artists have NEVER collaborated on one record before. This is HISTORY. JAMAICA I LOVE YOU! 🇯🇲@youtubemusic #KHALEDKHALED AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE https://t.co/r88vR2ZmFV pic.twitter.com/NCzuu3pMoe — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 1, 2021

The video finds Khaled enjoying the earthy forests of Jamaica, a country that Banton, Capleton, and Bounty Killer call home. They also welcome other people who live in the area to hang out. In a message paired with the new video, Khaled pointed out a unique aspect about the song. “Let’s be CLEAR!” he said. “All these artists have NEVER collaborated on one record before. This is HISTORY. JAMAICA I LOVE YOU!”

Khaled also dropped another video from the album, for the track “Sorry Not Sorry.” It features Jay-Z and Nas, as well as James Fauntleroy and Harmonies By The Hive — who many correctly guessed is actually Beyonce prior to its arrival. Elsewhere on Khaled Khaled, listeners can catch appearances from Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Cardi B, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and many more.

You can watch the video for "Where You Come From" above.

Khaled Khaled is out now via Epic Records.

