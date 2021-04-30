It’s been no surprise that DJ Khaled’s eventful rollout for his 12th album, Khaled Khaled, has been a completely on-brand experience from him. From lengthy social media posts in all-caps to a massive billboard that revealed the album’s release date, Khaled is pulling out all the stops for his new project and the music on it seems to fit the theatrics as well.

One of the first songs to catch people’s attention was “Sorry Not Sorry,” as it sees formal rivals, Jay-Z and Nas, working together alongside James Fauntleroy and Harmonies By The Hive — which many guessed, and correctly so, to be Beyonce.

The track is one that Khaled looks to push fresh off the release of Khaled Khaled as it arrives alongside a lavish video. Jay, Nas, and Khaled himself bring their talents to a casino to lay off luxury verses broken up by a soothing hook from Fauntleroy. Nas and Jay-Z sit with Khaled at a casino table while smoking cigars and most likely placing bets that surpass any amount of money I’ve seen in my life.

Khaled Khaled as a whole is a 14-track effort that sees appearances from Drake, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, HER, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Bryson Tiller, and many more. The project originally featured only 13 tracks but Cardi sent in last-minute vocals for her track, “Big Paper.” Khaled Khaled is also Khaled’s first full-length album since 2019’s Father Of Ashad.

Check out the “Sorry Not Sorry” video with Jay and Nas above.

Khaled Khaled is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.