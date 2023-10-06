DJ Khaled’s Nickelodeon-Approved ‘Supposed To Be Loved’ Video Stars Child Versions Of Future, Lil Baby, And Lil Uzi Vert

Ever since Puff Daddy employed child actors to portray The Notorious B.I.G. and himself in Biggie’s “Sky’s The Limit” video, it’s become one of rap’s favorite video formats. It’s been utilized by Danny Brown, Macklemore (twice!), and Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Pharrell to enormous success. Add DJ Khaled to that list, as the new video for his ‘Til Next Time single “Supposed To Be Loved” presents pint-sized versions of the producer and his guests Future, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Created in partnership with Nickelodeon — where Khaled is an eternal fixture thanks to his past participation in the Kids’ Choice Awards and willingness to get slimed for a good cause — the kid-friendly video sees TikTok star Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviewing the actors about love in the style of his popular “Recess Therapy” videos. Their answers are typically innocent yet astute and hilarious and their performances are likewise adorable (its pretty obvious they only barely know the words, but they make up for it in enthusiasm). The Lil Uzi stand-in even has a little costume gem glued to his forehead. The video also premiered on Nickelodeon,l ikely giving Khaled a little more cachet with his own two kids.

Nickelodeon played a pretty big part in the spread and popularity of hip-hop with millennials thanks to shows like All That and Kenan And Kel embracing the culture with their theme songs and musical performances, so it’s nice to see them carry on tradition.

Watch DJ Khaled’s “Supposed To Be Loved” video above.