The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards were staged at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 4. Lil Baby avoided getting slimed, unlike fellow performer Bebe Rexha, but a select few viewers were a little green about his performance.

Apparently, Baby’s top-10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “California Breeze” didn’t belong on Nickelodeon because of its explicit and suggestive lyrics, which were censored for the young audience. (How dare Baby perform under inflatable palm trees and bring his two young sons on the stage with him?)

The squealing kids in attendance couldn’t get enough of Baby, but reviews on the internet were mixed. Some people didn’t understand the backlash given The Weeknd’s past controversial nomination for “Can’t Feel My Face,” very obviously about cocaine, at the Kids’ Choice Awards; others didn’t understand how Nickelodeon allowed Baby on its airwaves.

Baby didn’t have time to pay attention to the criticism, as if he’d care anyway, because he also performed across town at Rolling Loud California on Saturday night.

Before this weekend, Lil Baby performed “California Breeze” and “Forever” featuring Fridayy on the January 28 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Michael B. Jordan.