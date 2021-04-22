This Saturday will mark two weeks since DMX died from a reported drug overdose that occurred the week before and triggered a heart attack that left him on life support until he passed. His death sent ripples through all corners of the world as musicians, athletes, and more took a moment to send condolences and remember the hip-hop legend. They’ll receive another opportunity to honor DMX as his family announced the official memorial services to celebrate the late rapper’s life.

The announcement was made in a post to DMX’s Instagram. There will be two memorial services held for him with the first, a “Celebration Of Life Memorial,” coming on Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m. EST and the second, a “Home-going Celebration,” on Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 p.m. EST. Both services will be livestreamed for his supporters to see with the former airing on YouTube and the latter on BET. In-person attendance for the Celebration Of Life Memorial and the Home-going Celebration will be “restricted to close friends and family solely due to health and safety guidelines.”

DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind previously confirmed that a memorial for the late rapper would be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The report at the time said the April 24 service would be held at the arena while the April 25 service would take place at a church in the New York City area.

You can view the Instagram post will all the information above.