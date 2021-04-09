The music world suffered a gigantic loss on Friday morning. After spending several days in the hospital in critical condition, Earl Simmons, known to millions as DMX, died at age 50. DMX suffered a heart attack as a result of an apparent drug overdose on April 2, and a few days later, his manager said that he was in a comatose state and on life support, with his team of doctors performing a series of tests in an attempt to determine what would be best.

As is oftentimes the case when someone as revered as DMX passes away, the news led to plenty of people on social media — including many from the world of music — issuing up prayers and tributes. This also included a number of NBA players, including LeBron James and Bradley Beal, some of whom made it a point to look back on his life and legacy.

RIP DMX 🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 9, 2021

DMX gave hope to the hopeless.. RIP legend 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX 🙏🏽 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX if you know me you know I fw X heavy smh this one hurt 😕 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 9, 2021

Rest up DMX🦅🙏🏽 — 14 (@RjHampton14) April 9, 2021

My favorite DMX song. RIP X pic.twitter.com/QPmfBiyW3y — Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) April 9, 2021

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

Grew up listening to your music word for word as young kid. You name will liv forever! R.I.P DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 9, 2021

Another GREAT gone. Man…Life is Precious! Rest Easy 🙏🏽#DMXforever — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) April 9, 2021

Iconic artist DMX passed away at age 50;( sorry to hear that. Grow up listening his music. Had a chance to shake his hand once in Orlando after the game! Great person🙏🏼 #rip — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) April 9, 2021

RIP to the Legend!! — Darius Miller (@DmillerKY) April 9, 2021

Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors posted a famous video of DMX at Woodstock ’99, where he performed “Ruff Ryders Anthem” in front of a packed, energetic crowd.

Never let this video go away! Legendary 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/XvubFIa2vq — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 9, 2021

