The music world suffered a gigantic loss on Friday morning. After spending several days in the hospital in critical condition, Earl Simmons, known to millions as DMX, died at age 50. DMX suffered a heart attack as a result of an apparent drug overdose on April 2, and a few days later, his manager said that he was in a comatose state and on life support, with his team of doctors performing a series of tests in an attempt to determine what would be best.
As is oftentimes the case when someone as revered as DMX passes away, the news led to plenty of people on social media — including many from the world of music — issuing up prayers and tributes. This also included a number of NBA players, including LeBron James and Bradley Beal, some of whom made it a point to look back on his life and legacy.
RIP DMX 🙏🏾
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 9, 2021
DMX gave hope to the hopeless.. RIP legend 🙏🏾
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX 🙏🏽
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 9, 2021
RIP DMX if you know me you know I fw X heavy smh this one hurt 😕
— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 9, 2021
Rest up DMX🦅🙏🏽
— 14 (@RjHampton14) April 9, 2021
My favorite DMX song. RIP X pic.twitter.com/QPmfBiyW3y
— Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) April 9, 2021
Icon.
RIP DMX😔 pic.twitter.com/xYiBdqjLQl
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 9, 2021
❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021
Grew up listening to your music word for word as young kid. You name will liv forever! R.I.P DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 9, 2021
Another GREAT gone. Man…Life is Precious! Rest Easy 🙏🏽#DMXforever
— Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) April 9, 2021
— Ryan Hollins (@TheRyanHollins) April 9, 2021
Iconic artist DMX passed away at age 50;( sorry to hear that. Grow up listening his music. Had a chance to shake his hand once in Orlando after the game! Great person🙏🏼 #rip
— Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) April 9, 2021
RIP to the Legend!!
— Darius Miller (@DmillerKY) April 9, 2021
Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors posted a famous video of DMX at Woodstock ’99, where he performed “Ruff Ryders Anthem” in front of a packed, energetic crowd.
Never let this video go away! Legendary 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/XvubFIa2vq
— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 9, 2021
Charlotte Hornets youngster Miles Bridges made it a point to say that “this one hurt” and proclaimed that DMX is one of his favorite rappers.
RIP DMX if you know me you know I fw X heavy smh this one hurt 😕
— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 9, 2021