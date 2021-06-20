Earlier this month marked two months since DMX’s death. The rapper passed away after a reported drug overdose that triggered a heart attack which left him on life support for nearly a week. There have been many moments since his death that have brought back memories of DMX. This includes his memorial service and the release of his posthumous album, Exodus.

And Sunday’s Father’s Day holiday is also bringing some past moments involving DMX back to light as his fiancée shared a moving message on Instagram to honor the late rapper.

“SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE,” Desiree Lindstrom wrote under a video of DMX rapping along to the ABC song with their son, Exodus.

“Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands-on, incredible father! I thank God that [Exodus] had a father like you!” she said. “In my eyes you are the best father, a mother [could’ve] asked for when it comes to her child! Thanking God and you for all these memories of you being a wonderful father! I love and miss you so much.”

The love DMX’s children have for the late rapper was captured during a memorial service for his death his 12-year-old daughter, Sonovah, shared a remix of “Slippin” while speaking about her late father.

You can watch the video of DMX and Exodus above.