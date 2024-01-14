Do Drake And Yasiin Bey Have Beef?

The public should’ve been on high alert when the year opened up. First, Katt Williams aired out the comedy community during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. Although it wasn’t quite as explosive, Yasiin Bey’s (previously known as Mos Def) recent interview has reawakened a hotly debated topic in music.

During Bey’s sit-down with The Cutting Room Floor podcast, when asked if he felt Drake was “hip-hop,” Bey disagreed. Instead, Bey shared that Drake’s music should be categorized as pop. However, he didn’t stop his commentary there. He described Drake’s work as ideal for shopping in Target. This line forced users to ask whether Drake and Bey have beef.

Drake is no stranger to musical feuds, having had dust-ups with Pusha T, Meek Mill, Kanye West, and most recently, Metro Boomin. But, a beef with Yasiin Bey would seem odd to many. Based on newly surfaced screenshots, the answer could be yes. Last year, after Complex gave Drake’s poetry book a subpar review, he asked the publication for another lookover but with one stipulation.

“Can you do an article now where the baddest Instagram girls in the world review my poetry book,” he said in the message exchange. “Not the head of Mos Def fan club…thanks 😂.”

perfect time throwback to Drake sending a DM to Complex for posting a girl reviewing his book he released last year in the Summer "Can you do an article now where the baddest Instagram girls in the world review my poetry book not the head of Mos Def fan club…thanks 😂" pic.twitter.com/NANdo1QBi4 — SOUND (@itsavibe) January 13, 2024

Well, that seemingly innocent joke must’ve made its way back to Bey, thus initiating the rumored feud. But there wasn’t always friction between the two. On songs like “Away From Home,” Drake thanked Bey for his support in the beginning stages of his career. Bey has even performed covers of Drake’s song “Hotline Bling.”

Here's Mos Def doing a cover of Hotline Bling..Thee ultimate Drake pop song… I think they just admire his success https://t.co/VaPMY8GFmS pic.twitter.com/8fq46iLVAb — Richard 🇿🇲 (@Richard_L_100) January 13, 2024

Watch The Cutting Room Floor podcast clip below.

