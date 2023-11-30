Does Lil Nas X Have A New Song Coming Out?

In March, Lil Nas X joined James Corden for one of the last-ever installments of “Carpool Karaoke,” and he appears to have planted Easter eggs. At the beginning of the video, Corden complimented Lil Nas X’s shirt with a humongous bedazzled cross on it. “Oh, this?” Lil Nas X responded, coyly. “You know, I’m having my ‘woman of God’ moment. Like, mmm, Christian era.” While Lil Nas X is known for his witty sense of humor, this was not a joke.

On Wednesday night, November 29, Lil Nas X posted a 75-second video to X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring an unreleased song. “Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?” he wrote. Two-ish hours later, he posted again: “Making Christian music does not mean I can’t suck d*ck no more. The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.” There’s the Lil Nas X we know and love!

The song is an acoustic ballad. In the video, he lip-syncs to himself while seated in a car and dancing in an empty intersection. He sings, “Father, stretch my hands / The lonely road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans / Everything seems to go to nowhere / Oh, free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I, I don’t want these feelings / I, I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels.”

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more. the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons. — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

If and when Lil Nas X officially releases this song, it seems likely that it will kickstart an album rollout, which would be his first since his debut studio album, Montero, in September 2021. In related news, the devil-adjacent elements of the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video caused quite the stir.