For years, Meek Mill has been the voice of the streets. The “ Shaq & Kobe ” rapper has used his time in the booth to shed light on the issues plaguing his hometown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania . But in recent times, he’s taken his advocacy out of the booth and into the political sphere (see his influence in the state’s Probation Reform Bill ).

Does Meek Mill Have A Podcast Deal?

Long story short, the answer is no. Well, at least not one that he’s willing to sign. On March 16, Meek put the bug out there on his official X (formerly Twitter) page. “I want a podcast deal. I have a lot to say on many different levels,” he wrote. “If you have a podcast business moving slowly, I can reverse that! I’ve always been my own media, and I wanna join the culture of black media!”

I want a podcast deal I have a a lot to say on many different levels! If you have a podcast business moving slow I can reverse that! From – meek mill – I’ve always been my own media and I wanna join the culture of black media! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 16, 2024

Immediately after Meek announced his interest, his foe Akademiks chimed in. Instead of trolling as usual, Akademiks offered Meek a one-million-dollar production deal through his company. However, Meek quickly shot it down.

“Not like a finance podcast deal thing, LOL,” he wrote. “I hang around all billionaires, and I’m caked up… You streaming for your chair getting drunk … I’m changing laws and stopping major hood beefs and trying to uplift the culture!”

Not like a finance podcast deal thing lol I hang around all billionaires and I’m caked up … you streaming for your chair getting drunk … I’m changing laws and stopping major hood beefs and trying to uplift the culture! https://t.co/EA10uxkQob — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 17, 2024

If Akademiks is willing to throw up seven figures to fund Meek, we’re sure another company will place their bid soon enough. As of today (March 17), this venture is just a dream. But Meek has already shared the working name and mission of the audio project.

I wanna partner with somebody already good in the business not just dive in! 2 episodes a month! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 16, 2024

Yeah just a podcast deal my boy…. I just wanna get in media now and rap 🙋‍♂️ to tell reforms stories about the system let others share their stories and address all propraganda … uplift the black culture … stop beefs publicly .. it’s gonna be called “culture currency” https://t.co/hQdr6yjcmw — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 16, 2024

Teach the level of business knowledge I know from the streets to being around extreme wealth! Like how you had the show on Spotify but fueling street beefs I want that type of opportunity! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 16, 2024

