The MTV VMAs are tonight and one of the most anticipated moments is Doja Cat’s performance. The star is still hyping up her forthcoming album Scarlet, whose infectious single “Paint The Town Red” became the first rap song of the year to take the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The “Demons” singer posted her revealing pink carpet look on Instagram. She’s draped in a spiderweb dress that lets everything hang out — no bra, no pasties. She’s also covered in glitter, truly glowing. She also shows off her tattoos this way, as well as eye-catching jewelry that climbs from her fingers up her wrist.

The look goes with the Scarlet album cover, which depicts two spiders. About the record, Doja said in an interview a few days ago, “One thing that I wanted to mention was that I have music that came out — these three songs came out, these were the first three songs I made during the period that I was making music,” she said. “And then there’s a second half where I went to Malibu and I made all this music in ten days. That half is very different from the first half.”

Scarlet is out 9/22 via RCA. Find more information here.