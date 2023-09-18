The rollout for Doja Cat’s new album Scarlet has been more like a roller coaster — one that Doja herself designed to throw off as many fans as possible, leaving her with only hardcore loyalists and day-ones, people who understand and appreciate her as an artist, not as a product. She scuffed up all the polished, pop-ready surfaces, shaving off her eyebrows and adorning herself in macabre tattoos while delving deeper into the traditionalist hip-hop sounds on which she first cut her teeth.
The strategy, from outside, has had mixed results, but if you ask Doja, it’s working just as she planned. It could also be argued that it’s proven effective commercially as well, with the rollout delivering Doja her second No. 1 single. Now, after a few hiccups regarding the album’s cover art and some indecision about its genre on Doja’s part, Scarlet is just about ready to go. You can check out everything we know about the upcoming album below.
Release Date:
Scarlet is out 9/22 via RCA. Find more information here.
Tracklist:
The tracklist for Scarlet includes 15 tracks.
1. “Paint The Town Red”
2. “Demons”
3. “Wet Vagina”
4. “F*ck The Girls (FTG)”
5. “Ouchies”
6. “97”
7. “Gun”
8. “Go Off”
9. “Agora Hills”
10. “Can’t Wait”
11. “Often”
12. “Love Life”
13. “Skull And Bones”
14. “Attention”
15. “Balut”
Singles:
So far, Doja Cat has released four singles for Scarlet: “Attention,” “Paint The Town Red,” “Demons,” and “Balut.”
Tour:
Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour will be her first to include arena dates. It kicks off on Halloween — Doja’s favorite holiday — with fellow genre-bending rapper Doechii and fellow glam icon Ice Spice in tow. You can see the dates below.
10/31 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
11/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *
11/05 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *
11/06 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
11/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
11/10 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
11/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
11/15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
11/16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
11/19 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
11/21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #
11/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
11/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #
11/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #
11/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #
11/30 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #
12/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
12/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena #
12/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center #
12/08 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #
12/10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #
12/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
12/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center #
* with Doechii
# with Ice Spice