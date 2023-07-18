Doja Cat became a household name thanks to pop-leaning hits like “Say So,” but that’s not the space the rapper/singer wants to be in anymore. In a new interview with V Magazine, Doja spoke about the “palatable, marketable, and sellable” music she’s made, and how she’s excited to be doing something different now.

Doja said:

“I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release. I have been making music that is palatable, marketable, and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am. Now I am making music that allows me to express the way I feel about the world around me. […] These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that. I do not care if people are not.”

She also noted, “I do not consider myself a rock star. I have made pop music. I’m currently making rap, soul, and R&B music with jazz elements. But this is a representation of how I feel. When I wear black, when I wear metal, or very scantily clad outfits… it’s all a representation of how angry, liberated, and sexual I am.”

Whether you like it or not, #DojaCat is here to stay. As seen inside the pages of V143: The Global Music Issue, Doja shares a glimpse into what to expect from her upcoming fourth album in an exclusive conversation with @lizzydgoodman: “These upcoming projects are going to be… pic.twitter.com/4hvZy7oXMq — V Magazine (@vmagazine) July 17, 2023

