Doja Cat is finally giving fans what they want: new music. “Attention” and “Paint The Town Red” are the new singles from her highly anticipated forthcoming album Scarlet. Still, she hasn’t revealed a release date — until now.

The “Woman” singer posted a photo of what may or may not be the album cover, with the caption reading, “SCARLET 9.22 [spider emoji].” The picture is a big, purplish spider against a white background, and of course there’s a parental advisory sticker in the bottom right corner. Fans are still suspicious after her string of lies about the album.

She also recently teased a new single titled “Demons.”

Doja announced the title Scarlet a couple of weeks ago in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. She also elaborated on the content of the record. “This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” she said. “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”