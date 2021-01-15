When Ariana Grande teased two mystery guests who would join her on a remix of “34+35,” fans came up with plenty of theories and were partially right. While the guess of Nicki Minaj turned out to be inaccurate, they were correct about Doja Cat, who appears on the track alongside Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. Those weren’t the only three names on the song, though, as Doja managed to sneak a Tekashi 69 diss into her verse.

Doja kicks off her contribution to the track, “Can we stay up all night? F*ck a jet lag / You bring your fine ass and overnight bag / Add up the numbers or get behind that / Play and rewind that, listen, you’ll find that / I want that six-nine without Tekashi / And I want your body and I make it obvious.”

Doja and Tekashi have had a bit of beef in the past. After some controversial old Doja lyrics generated controversy towards the start of 2020, Tekashi called for her to be cancelled. In the comments of an Instagram post, Tekashi wrote, “She started with the wrong one… give me till tomorrow #canceldoja.” He wrote elsewhere, “Someone called her Doja Dog.” Doja didn’t respond at the time, but now she got her dig in.

