Ariana Grande Fans Have Theories About The Mystery Artists Featured On The Upcoming ’34+35′ Remix

Ariana Grande dropped a video for “34+35” a couple months ago, but she’s not done with the song yet. Today, she took to social media to reveal that she’s dropping a remix for the song on Friday. The quick teaser video she shared features three silhouettes with question marks over two of them, suggesting that Grande will be joined by two other artists on the track.

This has prompted much speculation about who Grande got on the song, and Doja Cat’s name was so widely mentioned that she became a trending topic on Twitter. A common theory/hope is that Doja (who features on Positions track “Motive”) and Minaj (with whom Grande has collaborated on multiple occasions) will be revealed as the mystery guests, while others think that it could be Chloe x Halle.

Grande previously discussed the song in an interview on the Zach Sang Show, saying, “I’ve been very nervous about ’34+35′ because I don’t want it to distract from the rest from the album, but I do love it, and sonically, it’s one of my favorite things we’ve ever done.” She also added of the track’s importance to the album, “I just think it’s ridiculous and so funny and stupid. It’s like absolutely absurd. It was just a fun thing. We heard the strings that sounded so like Disney and orchestral and full and pure, and I was like, ‘What is the dirtiest possible most opposing lyrics we could write to this?'”

