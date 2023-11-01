Here Is The Merch Available At Doja Cat’s ‘Scarlet Tour’

Doja Cat’s long-awaited Scarlet Tour kicked off tonight (October 31) in San Francisco. Joined by fellow rappers Ice Spice and Doechii on select dates, Doja Cat is set to perform one of the buzziest concerts of the year. And with a line-up this exciting and several hits in Doja and company’s repertoire, fans are certainly going to want to have something to remember this tour.

In clips shared by fans via Twitter, Doja’s merch consists of internet-themed, Y2K-inspired shirts ($45). One of the shirts looks like a digital collage comprised of Microsoft WordArt. This particular shirt has a white fabric and reads “DOJA CAT LOVES HER FANS” in large block letters.

Doja Cat merch at opening night of the ‘Scarlet’ tour. pic.twitter.com/1spVn6ja8O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023

There is also a manila-colored crop top ($45) which reads “Scarlet Tour USA” in red lettering.

One of the sassier options is a simple white tee with lowercase black lettering, reading “i f*cking hate doja cat.” Another one is a shirt that reads “I love penis,” with the latter word crossed out and replaced with “Jesus.” Both of these are $40.

.@DojaCat merch at opening night of the ‘Scarlet’ tour. pic.twitter.com/VZNtW0i6UU — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) November 1, 2023

A large black sweater ($85) contains red lettering featuring her website, promising fans their questions will be answered.

But for those wanting a more simple design, a t-shirt with the Scarlet logo ($40) is also available for purchase.