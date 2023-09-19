Doechii’s Spooky ‘Pacer’ Video Gives ‘Hellraiser-In-Space’ Vibes

Hot off the success of her viral hit “What It Is (Block Boy),” Doechii is back with another new song and video, “Pacer.” This time, she employs a punky, yell-rap style over a blaring, industrial sort of beat that sound like a computer glitch in the apocalypse, declaring herself a rock star. The video employs some BDSM-inspired goth aesthetics, looking a little like a cross between The Matrix and Hellraiser. Doechii’s fearless embrace of eye-popping avant-garde looks is on full display, showing she’s still going all-out in her efforts to be recognized as the next big thing in rap.

To that end, she’s been working her butt off in 2023, making her Coachella debut (where she first debuted “Pacer”), appearing on Janelle Monáe’s new album, The Age Of Pleasure, freestyling to Beyoncé’s Renaissance standout “America Has A Problem,” and dropping a pair of new songs, “Universal Swap Anthem” and “Booty Drop.” All of this is leading up to her debut album, which Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony Tiffith said is on the label’s release calendar this year along with albums from Jay Rock, Ray Vaughn, Schoolboy Q, and Zacari (a new album from Reason is already out). While there’s still no set release date for that just yet, Doechii is planning to join fellow genre-bender Doja Cat on tour beginning on Halloween and running through mid-December.

Watch the “Pacer” video above.