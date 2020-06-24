Doja Cat is riding high right now: “Say So” became her first No. 1 song last month, and the hit single is still in the top 10 on the latest Hot 100 (which Tekashi 69 leads). Now she has given fans something else to enjoy, by sharing a late-night (or early-morning, depending on your perspective) upload of “Unisex Freestyle.” The track appears to be exclusive to SoundCloud, as it is not currently available on streaming platforms.

The song is driven by hard-hitting hip-hop beat contrasted by light synths sounds laid on top. On the song, Doja brags about her multi-gender appeal, rapping, “All the girls like me, and they mans / Unisex, unisex / I’m for all the ladies and gentlemen / I’m unisex, unisex.”

Doja got scatological with her descriptions of the track. Sharing it on twitter, she wrote, “I made some more horny sh*t check it out.” In the SoundCloud description, she called the song “just a pile of a poo poo honey,” and she tagged the track #peepeebaby.

I made some more horny shit check it out https://t.co/z8mfuYLNyG — FISH DOG (@DojaCat) June 24, 2020

There seems to be even more in the tank from Doja as well. Ariana Grande hinted at a collaboration recently, and an unreleased song from Doja made the rounds on TikTok a month ago.

Listen to “Unisex” above.