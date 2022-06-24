Dot Da Genius lays a heavy drum and synth canvas for Kid Cudi, Denzel Curry, and JID to do what they do best on “Talk About Me.” Curry makes a reference to Kids See Ghosts before Cudi enters with his signature hums and gets some bars off himself. JID takes the baton last and brings this rap relay race home with his usual shapeshifting flow switches. It makes sense that, as they say in the song’s hook, everybody on the block is talking about them. The three rap with conviction in this lyrical exhibition will soon receive a Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade-directed visual.

Dot Da Genius is known primarily for his production efforts, contributing to Denzel Curry’s Melt My Eyez See Your Future from earlier this year and Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon III from 2020. Dot also scored the soundtrack for Cudi’s upcoming animated Netflix series Entergalactic premiering in September. As far as solo releases, “Talk About Me” is his first since 2018’s “Fettucine” featuring Tunji Ige, Fat Tony, and Price. Dot Da Genius, per a press statement, is looking to put out a lot more of these collaborations in the near future, living up to the “Talk About Me” mantra.

Check out “Talk About Me” above.