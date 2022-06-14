Music

JID Releases The Seamless New Track ’29 Freestyle’ After Debuting It At Gov Ball

by: Twitter

Atlanta-native rapper JID has had his hands full this year with constant collaborations. He hopped on “Dope” with John Legend, a remix of “Home” with Mike Dimes, “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate, and even “Enemy” with Imagine Dragons.

Now, he’s finally back with a song of his own. During his Gov Ball set yesterday, he debuted “29 Freestyle,” and today the song’s Waboosh-directed music video is out. The rapper’s flow is seamless and clever: “I’m qualified, I’ve never made a dollar off of Spotify / Sh*t, nah, I’m lyin’, probably five / She say my willy really shine, Jiddie Cauley-Stein / Kamikaze cool, killin’ mood / You will not survive, who will I include?” The video adds to the slickness of the track, showing him on a fishing trip in Denver, Colorado.

Last year, JID proved to be not only a great rapper but a great person by participating in a campaign devoted to acts of kindness. He kicked it off by selecting a second-grade teacher to receive school supplies and library books for her students. He explained, “It’s been a tough year and we know folks are struggling. So, I’m excited to partner with MOD to spread some love in our local communities.”

Watch his video for “29 Freestyle” above.

