Earlier this month, Dr. Dre was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a brain aneurysm. After more than ten days in the hospital, Dre has finally gotten some good news — he can return home.

Per a recent report from TMZ, Dre has been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. The producer had reportedly been moved from the intensive care unit to a private room on Wednesday, indicating that his condition was improving. While Dre is now able to rest in the comfort of his own home, doctors have ordered that he be monitored 24/7 as they’re still unsure of what caused the initial aneurysm.

A few days after he was hospitalized, Dre gave a big thank-you to fans for all their love and support. “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars.”

While Dre’s fans kept the musician in their thoughts during his stint in the hospital, apparently not everyone was wishing him well. Just a few days into his hospital stay, Dre’s Pacific Palisades home was the target of an attempted break-in by burglars who knew the producer would not be home. Thankfully, police were able to apprehend the burglars before they were able to successfully break into the house.