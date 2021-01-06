Los Angeles’ ABC affiliate reports that Dr. Dre’s Brentwood home was the target of a “burglary ring” that attempted to break in. He’s currently hospitalized while recovering from a brain aneurysm, giving the thieves the opportunity to try to get in, although police told ABC nothing of value was taken. The would-be burglars tried to break in at around 10 pm — rookies — but were not able to get inside.

The police had been staking out the neighborhood after the thieves had been reported trying to break into other homes in the area, and a short chase ensued when police spotted the SUV they were using. Four people were arrested in Pacific Palisades and police found saws, crowbars, and other tools in a backpack in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Dre posted a short message to his Instagram yesterday, thanking fans for their support and the staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for their care, declaring he’s “doing great” and expects to be “back home soon.”

Dre was rushed to the hospital Monday after surviving a brain aneurysm, and at the last update, doctors were running tests to discover the cause of the bleeding. He was reportedly in stable condition before putting up his own post.