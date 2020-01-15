Drake Shared A Thank You Letter That Barack And Michelle Obama Wrote Him

It appears that last night, Drake was roaming around his home and looking at some of his prized possessions, because he took to his Instagram story and shared a bunch of photos of various things. One of the most notable objects pictured is a letter he received from former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The brief letter was printed on Barack and Michelle’s stationery, and it features their signatures at the bottom. The note is dated June 7, 2017, and in it, the Obamas thank Drake for helping make Sasha Obama’s sixteenth birthday special: “We wanted to thank you for taking the time to send Sasha your best wishes at her sweet sixteen. We hope you know how happy we were to have your message included as part of the celebration. Again, thank you. You have our heartfelt gratitude.”

This isn’t he first time Drake has expressed his admiration for the former president. Back in 2012, he declared that he wants to portray Obama in a movie, saying, “I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. That’s the goal. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.”

Following Obama’s farewell address in 2017, Drake shared an image that blended his face with Obama’s and wrote, “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.”

Meanwhile, Obama has been seen dancing to “Hotline Bling,” and before last year’s NBA Finals, the former POTUS and Drake met up in the hallways of Scotiabank Arena, where Obama cracked a joked about Drake’s courtside antics.