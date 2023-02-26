Drake’s love of gambling has been well-documented over the years. The Toronto hitmaker is known for placing insanely expensive bets at various sporting events. Most recently, the rapper bet nearly half $1 million — $400k to be exact — for Youtuber turned boxing star Jake Paul to knock out Tommy Fury in their upcoming bout.

Paul and Fury will fight today (Sunday, February 26) at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. “Knock knock @stake,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram post.

However, unlike his success in music, he isn’t always lucky when it comes to making bets. The last fighter he bet on, UFC fighter Israel Adesanya, cost him $ 2 million.

But in Drake’s case, it’s more than a case of bad luck. It’s been floated around that an alleged curse follows the rapper. The hilarious notion (but very accurate in some cases) has become its own phenomenon. It always starts the same. Drake ends up rooting for a specific sports team or individual, and they inevitably lose.

That doesn’t mean the “Rich Flex” rapper hasn’t had some big wins in the past. Following Super Bowl LVII, Drake won $1.4 million after placing a 700k bet that the Kansas City Chiefs would defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.