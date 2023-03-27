Drake’s international Lollapalooza sets aren’t going so well. Earlier this month, he cut his Lollapalooza Argentina set short, and this past weekend, he didn’t show up to his Lollapalooza Brasil performance at all.

On the morning of Sunday, March 26 (the day Drake was supposed to perform), a message shared on social media by Lollapalooza Brasil read (as translated via Google Translate), “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in São Paulo. Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry.”

The festival tapped Skrillex to headline in Drake’s place and offered refunds if festivalgoers chose not to attend the final day. CNN Brasil notes that Willow, Dominic Fike, Blink-182, Omar Apollo, and 100 Gecs also pulled out of this year’s festival.

Per another CNN Brasil report, a video shared on social media shows Drake at a 50 Cent-led event at Miami’s Booby Trap On The River strip club, happily chatting with 50. This apparently happened hours before Drake canceled on Lollapalooza Brasil; The 50 Cent event was on Saturday night and the festival announced Drake would no longer be performing on Sunday morning. Some on social media also noticed that the jet Drake was set to take to Brazil deviated from its planned route before landing in Miami.

🚨 segundo o flight radar, o avião do Drake decolou em Bogotá e foi pra Miami ao invés de São Paulo #Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/IDydOpZedn — dz⁴⁴ (@presidenzo) March 26, 2023

It’s not currently known if Drake’s presence at the party led to his Lolla cancellation, or if he decided to attend the event after it had already been determined he would not be able to perform at the festival.