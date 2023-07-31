Drake Shows Off Tupac’s Ring And Points Out His Son’s Mom On The Wall Of Fame During An Interview At Starlets Strip Club

Drake has always been relatively averse to doing press but in recent years, he’s seemingly been more open to it. Of course, being Drake, he can’t just do interviews with normal journalists. His most recent clips include a beach interview with Lil Yachty, an awkward gimmick interview with influencer Bobbi Althoff, and a string of parody interviews with legacy outlets like The Howard Stern Show and Vogue. He added another popular influencer to the list, catching up with New York street interview show Sidetalk NYC outside of New York strip club Starlets, where he made some jokes about his son’s mom and bragged about wearing Tupac Shakur’s jewelry.

Drake purchased the ring in question at auction for over $1 million — more than $700,00 over its original asking price. The ring had originally been in the collection of Outlawz member Yaki Kadafi’s mother, Yaasmyn Fula. Pac had worn the ring at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards — his final public appearance before he was gunned down in Las Vegas that year.

During his interview with Sidetalk, Drake — who’s either very drunk or doing an impressive impression of it — boasted that his son’s mom, Sophie Brussaux, was on the club’s wall of fame. He was also asked “which city has the greatest density of tingz,” deciding that Denver, Colorado takes the cake for … cake. You can check out Drake’s latest humorous interview above.