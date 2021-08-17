As fans eagerly await the release of Drake’s highly-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy, the Canadian superstar himself has continually pushed it back. Although the initial delay could be attributed to his knee injury in late 2020, further delays have frustrated fans. However, it seems that Drake may have had a good reason for putting it off, as he casually revealed that he contracted COVID at some point over the past several months while defending himself from a fan account’s brutal assessment of his haircut.

After a fan account on Instagram posted comparison pics of Drake’s now-infamous “heart part,” commenting that in the more recent pic “that heart is stressed,” Drake himself replied in the comments, attributing the funky growth to a bout with coronavirus. “I had Covid,” he reasoned. “That sh*t grew in weird, I had to start again.” However, he promised, “It’s coming back don’t diss.”

The photo in question is several weeks old so it’s possible that he’s already mostly recovered physically and follically, and as he told Sirius XM’s Sound 42 show Fri Yiy Friday, “[ Certified Lover Boy]’s ready… album’s cooked, looking forward to delivering it to you.” It may still be a while until it’s released, as there are usually last-minute details to be worked out, brand partnerships to solidify, and tour dates to arrange before an album drops but hopefully, Drake can use that additional time to repair his broken heart.