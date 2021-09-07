Drake Signs On To Curate Music For ESPN’s Monday Night Football

After going a little over a year without a new full-length project, Drake finally delivered his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, But it seems he has more music on the way. The Toronto native just signed on to curate music for ESPN’s Monday Night Football for 10 games during the NFL’s upcoming season. The music includes tracks from Certified Lover Boy, albums the rapper previously released, plus work from other artists that Drake will personally select.

“Now we are here, the kickoff of the football season and who better to curate music for Monday Night Football than Drake who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports?” Emeka Ofodile, Vice President Of Sports Marketing at ESPN, said in a statement according to Billboard. “We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming collaboration. The music curator role has been a big hit with our fans with Diplo and DJ Khaled in previous years and this season, we will be living inside the moment with Drake as our NFL on ESPN soundtrack.”

The announcement comes after Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which features appearances from Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Future, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, and more, set first-day records on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Certified Lover Boy is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.