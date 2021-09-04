In just under two days, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy has broken major records on both Apple Music and Spotify. The album surpassed the number for most album streams in a single day, pushing past Apple Music’s previous mark of 170 million and Spotify’s own of 132 million. Both of those records we previously set by Drake’s 2018 album, Scorpion. Now, the Toronto rapper has broken yet another record on Apple Music.

Three songs on the rapper’s sixth album surpassed Apple Music’s previous record for the most-streamed song in a single day. The three tracks are “Girls Want Girls” with Lil Baby, “Champagne Poetry,” and “Fair Trade” with Travis Scott. Each posted higher first-day numbers than the previous record-holder: Drake’s 2018 track, “Nonstop.”

Certified Lover is a project fans waited more than eight months to get their hands on. Last fall, Drake announced the album would be released in January, but he was later forced to push it back due to time spent rehabbing and recovering from knee surgery. In addition to the aforementioned names, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Future, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and many more can be found on the 21-track album.

Certified Lover Boy is out now via OVO Sound/Repubic. Get it here.

