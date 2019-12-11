DaBaby has had one of the most prosperous years out of anybody in hip-hop, thanks to the two albums he released, the most recent of which, Kirk, became his first No. 1 album. People are recognizing the rapper as an up-and-coming talent, and among those is Drake, who popped up during DaBaby’s Toronto concert last night to praise him.

Drake said to DaBaby, “Look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanted to say congratulations. You killin’ this sh*t.” Addressing the audience, he added, “I love you with all my heart. Imma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up 2020.”

Both rappers shared clips of Drake’s guest appearance on Instagram. Drake wrote, “@dababy thank you for letting me on your stage tonight,” while DaBaby captioned his post, “Shared the stage w/ a legend tonight.”

Before DaBaby even made it into Canada, though, he called on Drake for help. He posted photos of himself at the airport and wrote about his troubles with getting into the country, writing, “Somebody call Drake & tell em they done had Baby hemmed up at Customs for 3 hours. The past is the past, Ima angel now. We don’t wanna see our rap sheets we here for the #KirkTour #LETUSIN.”

As for Drake, he didn’t release a project of new material this year, but he did still score yet another No. 1 album thanks to his Care Package compilation album.